After name-dropping Robert Kraft in “Middle Of The Ocean,” off his latest project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, many wonder what the backstory behind Drake and the Patriots owner’s friendship is.

“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers / Drake, you got it,” he raps. “Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that sh*t was patriotic / You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin’ ’bout the latest product.”

Kraft has been receiving a lot of love from rappers lately — Last year, for his 80th birthday party, he was gifted with a blue Bentley from Meek Mill, Jay- Z, and even Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin. Much of the admiration came after Kraft worked to help free Meek while he was imprisoned back in 2018.

This past summer, Kraft was seen beside Drake and some high-profile athletes, like Celtics Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams, while attending Rubin’s 4th of July party.

In 2016, during an interview with Complex, the football team owner revealed that he was a big fan of the Canadian rapper.

“He’s a good man,” Kraft said. “I was supposed to go hear him last Sunday night, but he got injured.” Kraft’s dreams would eventually come true two years later when he attended Drake’s concert at the TD Garden with Meek Mill in 2018.