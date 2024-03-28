Drake found himself in the crosshairs last week on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album, We Don’t Trust You: Kendrick Lamar took an apparent dig at him on “Like That,” rapping, “Motherf*ck the big three, n****, it’s just big me.” The line is seemingly a reference to a J. Cole lyric from his and Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” in which he refers to himself, Drake, and Lamar is rap’s “big three.”

Since then, fans have been waiting to see how Drake would respond, and now it looks like he may have.

Sharing a photo gallery of various shots on Instagram late last night/early this morning (March 28), Drake captioned the post, “They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy [crying laughing emoji].”

He got support from notable folks in the comments: Birdman wrote, “Fukem @champagnepapi”; Odell Beckham Jr. chimed in with “Game time” and some laughing emojis; and Kevin Durant added, “Real sh*t.”

Drake’s dad Dennis Graham previously came to his defense with a sarcastic message, writing, “Yo, I am about to drop some new music. And I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them to start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going make my sh*t shoot up to number 1. I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!”