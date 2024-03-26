To borrow a line from Jay-Z, it’s no fun when the family feuds. But it is quite interesting to watch when celebrities kinfolk get involved in public disputes.

According to Drake, Metro Boomin and Future’s diss song “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar (apparently a longtime foe) didn’t ruffle his feathers. However, the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, seems far more bothered by the remarks made on wax. To air out his frustration, the Papa Bear reportedly clapped back at the trio and Drake’s former industry friend, who has unfollowed his son online since the track’s release.

On March 25, in a now-deleted post on Instagram, Graham supposedly delivered the heat Drake’s response lacked. “Yo, I am about to drop some new music,” he sarcastically wrote. “And I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them to start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going make my shit shoot up to number 1. I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Folks online are divided on Graham’s involvement. Some consider it corny. Others declare that all is fair in love and rap beef. But hey: If Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, can thumb thug it out with trolls when it comes to her superstar daughter, Graham should be granted the same parental grace.