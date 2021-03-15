The Grammys were just last night, so that’s still fresh on the minds of music fans today. That said, Drake just pulled off a feat that’s arguably more impressive than anything anybody did at the Grammys yesterday (except perhaps for Beyonce’s big record): Drake had three songs debut on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 20, which are the entirety of his recent After Hours 2 EP: “What’s Next,” “Wants And Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross. That’s nice, but the impressive part is the fact that those songs debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, meaning that Drake currently has the top three songs in the country.

This is the first time an artist has ever had three songs debut in the top three spots of the Hot 100 chart in the same week. Drake is also just the third artist to have three songs simultaneously in the top 3 spots debut or otherwise, following Ariana Grande and The Beatles.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 20, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

.@Drake becomes the first artist in history to debut at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the #Hot100 in the same week: #1, What's Next

#2, Wants and Needs ft. @lilbaby4PF

#3, Lemon Pepper Freestyle ft. @RickRoss — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

.@Drake joins @thebeatles and @ArianaGrande as the only acts in history to rule the top 3 positions of the #Hot100 simultaneously in the same week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

This ends the eight-week reign that Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” spent atop the chart. That hit has fallen down to No. 5, as Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) debuts at No. 4 with “Leave The Door Open.” This is .Paak’s first song to ever chart on the Hot 100. It’s also Mars’ first top-5 hit since his Cardi B collaboration “Please Me” peaked at No. 3 in 2019.

