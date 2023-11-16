On October 6, Drake released For All The Dogs, his eighth album. He could have easily just taken the rest of 2023 off to relax and plot his 2024. Instead, he’s ending the year with yet another bang: Early this morning (November 16), Drake shared a trailer for Scary Hours 3, which is set to release at midnight tomorrow, November 17.

In a video captioned “Scary Hours 3, Tonight at Midnight,” there’s some nighttime footage of a city before Drake enters a theater and watches an orchestra perform. At the end of the clip, a program pamphlet is shown, which notes that Scary Hours 3 is executive produced by Noel Cadastre, Drake, and Kevin Durant.

In a voiceover, Drake says:

“I’ll say this to you: I’m not… I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years — even though I’m not really, like, into [laughs] I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery, but… you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like, I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just… it’s happening on its own. And, you know, who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be… you know.”

Check out the trailer below.

Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.