The holidays are upon us, and there’s no greater gift than the gift of music. This holiday season, you can give the Drake fan in your life all sorts of goodies and treats. Uproxx has put together a nifty little guide for Drizzy fans, for those who simply can’t have too much of the prolific rapper. At the time of writing, no Black Friday deals have been announced, but fans can purchase some fun items just in time for jolly season (and some of the options below might just get price cuts as Black Friday approaches).

Dave’s-giving Party Pack from Dave’s Hot Chicken Drake fans who wish to get the festivities started early with the Dave’s Hot Turkey Party Pack from Dave’s Hot Chicken — a chain in which Drake is an investor. The Dave’s-giving party pack comes with Winter Sports-Themed Bibs, a Floral Centerpiece Cutout featuring Dave’s heads as tulips, photobooth props, and much more. Guests of Southern California- and Detroit-area Dave’s stores can add this pack to orders of sliders, tenders, or fries for $10 more, or purchase for an additional $12. Granted, this merch isn’t directly related to Drake, but makes for a fun addition to Drake memorabilia. Items are available in select stores only. Tickets to Drake’s It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour Drake and J. Cole will kick off 2024 with their North American It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour. While they won’t be hitting too many major cities, Drake does plan to touch on the cities he missed on the first go-around of the tour. This is ideal for Drake fans who also didn’t get to make the first iteration of It’s All A Blur. Tickets are available for purchase here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld)