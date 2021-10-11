Drake’s son Adonis turned four years old today and to celebrate, the rapper threw his kid a racing-themed birthday over the weekend. The space (which looks a lot like Legoland in a video Drake posted to his Instagram Story) was decorated in checkered flag balloons and racing stripes, while entertainment was provided by a Bugs Bunny mascot his Space Jam: A New Legacy jersey.

Drake via his IG story. 💖 pic.twitter.com/Q9KeZ414XE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 11, 2021

Drake also posted a pair of photos to his grid marking the occasion, captioning one “More life, kid,” a reference to Drake’s “playlist”/album of the same name.

Another photo looked like it came from one of those photo booths you hire for special occasions, with Drake grinning and holding up his son, who makes the “flying Superman” pose.

Drake has plenty of reasons to celebrate “more life” this month — which is also his birthday month — after releasing his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy to a warm reception from fans, if not from critics. The album spent three weeks at No.1 on the Billboard albums chart, while he received praise from J. Cole on the “Heaven’s EP” freestyle. Drake returned the love at the opening night of J. Cole’s Off-Season Tour, calling him “one of the greatest rappers” out now.