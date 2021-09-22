Music

J. Cole Uses Drake’s ‘Pipe Down’ To Grapple With Fame And Success On ‘Heaven’s EP’

by:

After going more than three years without a solo album, J. Cole made his return earlier this year with The Off-Season. The 12-track project saw the rapper step away from his formula of working without guest features. Instead, it included appearances from Bas, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Morray, and 6lack. Four months after its release, Cole is back in action with a new remix of Drake’s “Pipe Down” called “Heaven’s EP.”

A video for the remix shows him riding around Las Vegas, as well as relaxing in the city’s Flamingo Hotel & Casino and on a plane as Bas sits beside him. The track finds Cole grappling with fame and success.

“Heaven’s EP” comes weeks after Cole teamed with Bas and Lil Tjay for their single “The Jackie.” That track also came with a video, which found the trio cruising around New York. Cole is also gearing up to hit the road soon, accompanied by 21 Savage and Morray, for The Off-Season Tour, which kicks off later this week in Miami. It was also recently announced that comedian Druski will join the rappers as a host for the tour, presumably to make people laugh.

You can watch the video for “Heaven’s EP” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×