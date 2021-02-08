Music

Drake’s Cameo In A State Farm Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans In Their Feelings

Drake is due to drop his new album Certified Lover Boy any minute now, after delaying it due to healing issues with an ACL injury, which can be a pretty severe one without proper rest and recovery. His main producer, 40, has let fans know that they’ve been working on the record virtually, but in the meantime, Drizzy made a cameo in a Super Bowl commercial today to tide fans over until new music arrives. In the clip, Aaron Rodgers and Paul Rudd mull over stand-ins who don’t quite seem to make sense, while Jake from State Farm realizes that his stand-in is none other than Drake himself.

While Drake and Jake fumble back and forth over State Farm’s signature sign off, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there,” fans loved getting a glimpse of the R&B superstar in an understated red polo. Have we all been in lockdown for too long, or is Drake simply looking better than ever with the heart razored into his hairline? Let’s just say the end of lockdown can’t come quickly enough, and neither can the official drop of Certified Lover Boy. Check out the new ad above and some reactions from fans below.

