Drake is due to drop his new album Certified Lover Boy any minute now, after delaying it due to healing issues with an ACL injury, which can be a pretty severe one without proper rest and recovery. His main producer, 40, has let fans know that they’ve been working on the record virtually, but in the meantime, Drizzy made a cameo in a Super Bowl commercial today to tide fans over until new music arrives. In the clip, Aaron Rodgers and Paul Rudd mull over stand-ins who don’t quite seem to make sense, while Jake from State Farm realizes that his stand-in is none other than Drake himself.

While Drake and Jake fumble back and forth over State Farm’s signature sign off, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there,” fans loved getting a glimpse of the R&B superstar in an understated red polo. Have we all been in lockdown for too long, or is Drake simply looking better than ever with the heart razored into his hairline? Let’s just say the end of lockdown can’t come quickly enough, and neither can the official drop of Certified Lover Boy. Check out the new ad above and some reactions from fans below.

Have I been in quarantine too long or is Drake in a State Farm polo doing it for me — Ashleigh Carter (@AshweeCarter) February 8, 2021

state farm drake super bowl ad aubrey pic.twitter.com/DfeNKck0nL — adelle 🏁 (@adelleplaton) February 8, 2021

find someone that looks at you like drake from state farm looks at jake from state farm. #SuperBowl #AdAgeSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pjVCvSIV9Z — Creativity Editors (@creativitymag) February 8, 2021

Drake stealing the state farm bag from some respectable working actorpic.twitter.com/S3HGd4nvWW — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) February 8, 2021

Nick Jonas for Dexcom (diabetes management) and Drake for… State Farm pic.twitter.com/PJyoTwYzS5 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 8, 2021

I suddenly have the urge to switch to State Farm out of nowhere. 🥵🤤 @Drake — Anissa Cedillo (@Aye_Michellllle) February 8, 2021

You already know “Drake from State Farm” is gonna be a line in his next album. — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) February 8, 2021

Drake got the state farm bag 🔥🔥 — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) February 8, 2021

drake from state farm lmao ok that's pretty good — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) February 8, 2021