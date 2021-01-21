Drake was set to share his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, at some point this month. But as January went on, it became clear that wasn’t happening. Sure enough, the rapper finally admitted it wouldn’t make his promised deadline — but for a good reason.

Drake shared the news on his Instagram story on Wednesday, saying, “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.” He added, “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Back in November, Drake revealed that he injured his knee with a post to his Instagram story. Some reports say he suffered a torn ACL, but he has yet to confirm the injury or how he got hurt.

While the delay is certainly a disappointment, the wait shouldn’t be too grueling, as he’s shared plenty of music over the last year. In addition to his 2020 project Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake made a number of guest appearances on songs, including Lil Wayne’s “BB King Freestyle,” a remix of Yung Bleu’s “You’re Still Mine,” and Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time.”