It’s been a little over a month since Drake released his eighth album For All The Dogs. The project was met with mixed reviews, but nothing stopped it from debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the largest streaming week of 2023 for any album and the fourth-largest ever. Though Drake hinted at a break after the project’s release, the rapper isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he officially announced the release date for Scary Hours 3 on November 16.

Hours before the project arrives on November 17, Drake revealed the artwork and tracklist for Scary Hours 3, which is officially titled For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. In total, the project features six songs for fans to dive into this weekend. Though the tracklist is out now, any potential features have not been revealed yet so it’s unclear whether or not there are any at all on For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition.

The announcement of For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition comes days after Drake and J. Cole announced the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?, set to kick off in January 2024.

You can view the For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition tracklist below.

1. “Red Button”

2. “Stories About My Brother”

3. “The Shoe Fits”

4. “Wick Man”

5. “Evil Ways”

6. “You Broke My Heart”

For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.