Drake and Lil Wayne have enjoyed a fruitful working relationship over the past decade-plus, and now Drake has taken a minute to thank the legendary rapper for all he has done for him.

Tidal’s Elliott Wilson shared a video of Wayne speaking highly of Drake in an interview, and Drake returned the favor in the comments, writing, “This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with…most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS…all praise and credit due to the [GOAT].”

Indeed, Wayne was an early supporter of Drake. He featured on two songs from Drake’s 2009 debut EP So Far Gone, and the two continued to collaborate on a number of occasions in subsequent years. Drake was also part of Wayne’s “America’s Most Wanted’ tour in 2009.

Meanwhile, Drake recently announced that he has a new album, Certified Lover Boy, on the way (although he was apparently unable to trademark the title). He introduced the project with “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk.