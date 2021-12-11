After a few weeks of promotion, Drake and Ye took over the Los Angeles Coliseum for their benefit concert for Larry Hoover, and it was quite the spectacle. Ye took the stage a performed a number of hits from his 15-year catalog, including “Jesus Walks,” “All Falls Down,” “Good Life,” “All Of The Lights.” Drake appeared later on and mostly stuck to songs from Certified Lover Boy like “Knife Talk,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Girls Wants Girls.” All in all, it was a great show that left viewers extremely satisfied, but according to TMZ, federal officials are shocked by it all.

The report says officials are “surprised” that Drake and Ye held the concert at all. Hoover, a Chicago native and founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving a state-sanctioned sentence of 150-200 years for a 1973 murder and six life sentences for running a criminal organization from prison. Federal officials can’t seem to understand why Drake and Ye would want to support a man who they called “the worst of the worst.”

While the odds of the concert leading to Hoover’s freedom are minimal, it did help to end Drake and Ye’s longtime beef. The rappers reconciled weeks before the show thanks to some help from J Prince, and it was good to see them showing each other some brotherly love onstage.