Although the 64th annual Grammy Awards were better than usual, some hip-hop fans still have a bone to pick with the Recording Academy over one segment in particular. During the Grammys’ in memoriam segment Sunday, fans were distraught to learn that LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler, who died in December of 2021 after being attacked at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival, had been left off the reels of those musical figures who were remembered for their contributions.

The exclusion rubbed salt into a still stinging wound for many rap fans, especially those who knew Drakeo in life. Journalist Jeff Weiss, who had championed Drakeo extensively and covered the rapper’s stint in a Los Angeles County jail awaiting retrial for various gang-related crimes for over a year, had this to say about the Grammy Awards on Twitter: “Drakeo didn’t make the Grammys memoriam tribute, another reminder why they’re worthless.”

Drakeo didn't make the Grammys memoriam tribute, another reminder why they're worthless — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 4, 2022

Most influential West Coast rapper in a generation, murdered at a massive festival hosted by Snoop and he doesn't warrant a cursory mention? But it's cool tho, Drakeo's genius was subversive and stood in total opposition to kissass industry trade show politicking. #WeKnowTheTruth — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 4, 2022

Another writer addressed the omission by posting Drakeo’s video for “Pippy Long Stockin” and writing, “The Grammys slept on him but we know the truth.”

The Grammys slept on him but we know the truth. https://t.co/TsFFVRabuj — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) April 4, 2022

It’s telling that they forgot to do one for the best West Coast stylist since Snoop. Drakeo was genius rapper and they glossed over it. Not great. Happy that Mr. Tate and Young Dolph got a shout out though. — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) April 4, 2022

The insult was added to the injury of the Grammys moving the Best Rap Album award off of the program, harkening back to the show’s earlier attitude toward rap and the 1989 boycott against the show for its decision not to televise its first-ever hip-hop awards. Drakeo wasn’t even the only California rapper left off the in memoriam segment; Bay Area rapper Gift Of Gab, who formed one-half of seminal rap duo Blackalicious, was also omitted from the rolls.

Besides the Virgil mishap, they also left out Drakeo and Gift of Gab of their tribute to deceased artists. You’d think someone would double-check important details like that. — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) April 4, 2022

The Grammys have come a long way since 1989, but it seems they have further still to go.