DRAM Shows Love For Hurt ‘Ppl’ In His New Single With BJ The Chicago Kid

Ahead of his upcoming album, What Had Happened Was, DRAM has released another new track, “Ppl” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid.

The Virginia crooner is set to drop the 19-track album on November 10. Last month, he released two more tracks off the upcoming project, including “Let Me See Your Phone” and “Wham.”

DRAM calls this his most “raw and open album yet.” He said What Had Happened Was takes fans on a journey as he reflects on his life and treks through his “personal traumas.”

The singer has been doing quite a bit of reflecting lately. Last year, DRAM decided to change his moniker to Shelley FKA DRAM. The name change was meant to acknowledge his birth name and speaks to the self-reflection process of creating his album of the same name, but this year, he changed it back.

What Had Happened Was is set to drop on 11/10 via Waver Records. You can pre-save it here.

You can check the new song, “Ppl,” above and see the tracklist for DRAM’s upcoming album below.

1. “Vibe of the Year”

2. “Ride Or Die”

3. “Wham”

4. “3s Company”

5. “Let Me See Your Phone”

6. “Where’s My Sunshine”

7. “Best That I Got”

8. “Can’t Hold You Down”

9. “Bad News”

10. “Angry”

11. “A Mother’s Love”

12. “Note To Self”

13. “Soul to Take”

14. “Big Baby DRAM”

15. “Ppl”

16. “Reflections”

17. “First Time Again”

18. “Wwyd”

19. “Wham (Remix)”