What Is DVSN’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Working On My Karma Tour?’

R&B duo DVSN may still be working on their karma, but it is surely paying off on the road. The OVO Sound pair (singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85) is currently on the road for the first time since 2018 to support their latest album, Working On My Karma which features lead single, “If I Get Caught.”

The Canadian tag team has become the face of modern-day baby-making music ever since the release of their debut EP Sept. 5th back in 2015, and their admiration from their women fans has only heightened since then. Their international Working On My Karma Tour, which kicked off last month in Denmark, is sure to leave behind a trail of broken hearts in each country it makes a stop in.

Partnering with event promoters Trap Karaoke, potential concertgoers will now be given the opportunity to sing along with the group in a way never possible before. To prepare for your possible solo moment on stage with DVSN, take a look at their Setlist.fm confirmed setlist below.

The remaining Working On My Karma Tour dates can be found under the setlist.

“Last Time” “Don’t Take Your Love” “With Me” “Bring It” “Freak Me” (Silk cover) “Memories” “Mood” “A Muse” “P.O.V.” “Greedy” “Too Deep” “Flawless (Do It Well Pt. 3)” “Do It Well” “Touch It (Do It Well Pt. 4)” “If I Get Caught” “I Hate U” (SZA cover) “Get Even” “Between Us” “Nuh Time / Tek Time” “Hatin” “I Don’t Wanna Know” (Mario Winans cover) “Take It Slow” “Dangerous City” “Tired” “Sept. 5th” “Kiss It Better” (Rihanna cover) “Body Smile” “What’s Up” “Think About Me” “Hallucinations” “Conversations in a Diner” “…Again” “The Line”

02/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/21 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/24 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

02/26 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/03 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/04 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/05 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/07 — Denver, CO @ Summit

03/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/11 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/18 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

03/23 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

03/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

03/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/30 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

03/31 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/01 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/04 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Music Theatre

04/06 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

