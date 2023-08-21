Earl Sweatshirt And Tyler The Creator Reunited On Stage At Earl’s 10th Anniversary Show For ‘Doris’

Los Angeles might have experienced some inclement weather this past weekend, but that didn’t stop a historical event of a different variety from happening downtown. Earl Sweatshirt kicked off his Doris anniversary tour celebrating the 10th birthday of his debut album at The Novo at LA Live, where he was joined on stage by the founder and de facto leader of the defunct Odd Future clique, Tyler The Creator.

The duo performed their 2013 collaboration “Whoa,” while Tyler led the crowd in a nostalgic chant: “G-O-L-F-dub-A-N-G.” “Make some noise for Odd Future,” Earl commanded.

Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, The Creator performed 'Whoa' last night together.pic.twitter.com/MXxE0earSS — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

In addition to Tyler’s appearance, several other members of the former crew also joined the reclusive rapper onstage, including Domo Genesis to perform “20 Wave Caps” and unofficial member Vince Staples, who appeared on “Hive.”

Backstage, it looked like (nearly) a full Odd Future reunion, with Earl, Tyler, Domo, and Vince, flicking up with Casey Veggies, Jasper Dolphin, L-Boy, Mike G, Syd, and Taco. It looked like the only members missing were Hodgy, Left Brain, and Matt Martians.

Well this happened last night… Mike G

Casey Veggies

Vince Staples

Domo Genesis

L-Boy

Syd

Jasper Dolphin

Earl Sweatshirt

Taco

Sagan Lockhart

Tyler, The Creator pic.twitter.com/YriAypvrOE — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

Much of the crew is expected to perform at the upcoming return of Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November, which Tyler is headlining along with SZA and The Hillbillies: Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.