Earl Sweatshirt most recently released Sick! at the top of 2022, an album that Joe Budden didn’t particularly like. But given its No. 80 debut on the Billboard 200, it looks like most everyone else did.

“Even though he’s grown up, though, there remains an element of inscrutability in his music, a chip on his shoulder that has been reduced in size but is no less embedded in the fabric of his being,” Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams wrote in his Sick! review, later noting, “You won’t be hearing many requests for Earl’s new music at any clubs or parties anytime soon (none you’d want to go to, anyway). But what feels more important is that Earl is in a good place, mentally and emotionally, and that’s translated to art that is proportionately more enjoyable.”

You can hear Earl’s music at The Novo in Los Angeles soon enough, however. He announced on Wednesday, June 28, that he will be performing a one-off 10-year anniversary show at the venue on August 19 to commemorate the August 20, 2013 release of Doris.

“He’ll perform Doris in full for the first time ever,” Stereogum relayed. “Domo Genesis is also on the bill, and it would not be a surprise if some of the album’s other featured guests made appearances as well.”

Doris‘ other featured artists were Casey Veggies, Frank Ocean, the late Mac Miller, RZA, SK Laflare, Tyler The Creator, and Vince Staples.