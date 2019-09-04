Getty Image

With the impending release of their major-label debut album Mirrorland on Friday via Dreamville and Interscope, Earthgang announced that they’ll be headlining a North American tour dubbed the “Welcome To Mirrorland” tour. Set for a 27-date run in cities across the United States, Earthgang will set up shop October 13 in Tallahassee, Florida, ending the run in Madison, Wisconsin November 26. In addition, the duo will be supported by Benji, Duckworth, and Guapdad 4000.

In the media run leading up to Earthgang’s debut album, they said the album is inspired by the 1978 film The Wiz, which was adapted from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

“We thought about how, if we’re going to make a project sonically to rival The Wiz, we got to create another world for people to imagine and go to,” Olu said.

Earthgang’s Mirrorland is supported by four singles, most recently “Ready To Die,” which was released Monday with an accompanying music video.

EarthGang’s “Welcome to Mirrorland” tour dates:

10/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s *

10/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27 #

10/17 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse #

10/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

10/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

10/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East #

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall #

10/23 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s #

10/26 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

10/27 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners #

10/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada #

10/29 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre #

10/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep #

10/31 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note #

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival

11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont ^

11/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ UC Santa Barbara *

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish ^

11/13 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W. Hall ^

11/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater ^

11/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt *

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue *

11/18 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory ^

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

11/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig ^

11/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache ^

11/26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

* = w/ Benji

# = w/ Benji and Duckwrth

^ = w/ Benji and Guapdad 4000