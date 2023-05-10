Coca-Cola® and Warner Music Group’s WMX is on the road to uncover music’s new diamond in the rough. The Coca-Cola® Transformation Team’s talent search inspired by Coca-Cola® Move has led them to Puerto Rico’s own Eduardo María.

Hailing from Mayagüez, Eduardo blends his classically-trained background with cultural elements into his songwriting, stage presence, and production style to deliver an emotionally dynamic final product. Sticking to the series’ “the transformational power of music” mission for his The Eye one-take in-studio performance, Eduardo lets his heart bleed in front of the camera.

Performing his original song, “Dilo,” a song inspired by a past romantic relationship, Eduardo channels the track’s sensual nature. On-screen, the musician oozes confidence, but he confesses, “I’m nervous. I have the jitters! But it’s more like when your adrenaline is running, and you don’t know if you’re nervous or actually excited.”

As soon as the crew begins recording, the pressure melts off of Eduardo as he knocks the performance out of the park. Fellow artists Kallitechnis and San Cha proudly cheer him in the background.

Speaking on his experience, Eduardo shared, “I definitely grew — getting more in my body and getting the feedback from the team. It gives you a glimpse of what your future will be. It has transformed me. It has connected me more to myself. “

This video highlights how much preparatory work goes on behind the scenes to birth the high-stakes The Eye performances. Watch the full video above.

