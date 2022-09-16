Bad Bunny, who is currently continuing his World Hottest Tour in support of his album Un Verano Sin Ti, met 10-year-old Uvalde survivor Mayah Zamora during his Dallas show on September 9. The news of Bad Bunny giving Zamora VIP access was shared by the Correa Family Foundation, a nonprofit led by baseball player Carlos Correa. While the foundation typically provides “transformative experiences and financial support to children battling cancer and their families,” it also helps children affected by extreme circumstances.

“A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family! All the love she received from you and your team @noahassad @rimas made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish,” the post said.

Zamora had been chosen as the Correa Family Foundation’s Hero of the Month initiative for August for her “bravery.” The program chooses children each month who “exemplify bravery, hope and outstanding courage as they work to overcome some of life’s most difficult challenges.” In a Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/correafamfound/posts/pfbid09SbuiogR5PTKfYDNs2dsquzxsWHWFqQ8Ca6yimarmFPn9pLM9ubPQYCZbAdCkANfl

” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>post from August 24, they shared more of Zamora’s story.

“Mayah has suffered unimaginable hardship this year after losing many of her closest friends and two beloved teachers during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. She was severely and critically wounded herself,” it stated. “All in all, she underwent 20+ surgeries and remained hospitalized for 66 days. Although these past few months have been the most difficult of her young life, Mayah’s incredible courage and bravery have helped her persevere.”

Prior to attending Bad Bunny’s concert, Zamora was chosen to throw the first pitch at a Houston Astros game in August. Correa’s foundation also raised enough money to build Zamora and her family a new home, with Bad Bunny being among the donors.