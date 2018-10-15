All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week sees the release of one of the strongest indie rock albums of the year from Kurt Vile, a long-awaited solo album from Migos’ Quavo, and a piano-and-voice reimagining of St. Vincent’s most recent album. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Kurt Vile — Bottle It In

There are many great things about a new Kurt Vile album cycle. One is that it allows us to appreciate the best hair in the music industry; his long, caramel locks standing as an essential part of his identity. Another is the craft that goes into his work, with our own Martin Rickman noting, “Like endless time spent in your own mind, thoughts enter and escape Vile’s tracks, reappear like wraiths, cause chain reactions of doubt and regret, and painful, introspective examination of your own self.”

St. Vincent — MassEducation

If you ever see a St. Vincent live show, you’ll witness a barrage for the senses. Projections, lighting displays, choreography, rock-star poses, and songs arranged in whatever way makes the most sense for her current iteration. That’s what makes her latest endeavor, a piano-and-voice recreation of her last album, such an exciting proposition. We’ve rarely heard St. Vincent this intimate and stripped-down, getting to the skeletal core of what makes her songs tick. It’s a brave move in a career defined by such bravery.