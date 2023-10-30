Here’s What We Know About Kendrick Lamar And pgLang’s ‘LightPhone’

In 2021, Kendrick Lamar shocked hip-hop heads when he revealed that his Grammy Award-nominated album, Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers, would be his final on Top Dawg Entertainment. Since then, the“The Heart Part 5” rapper has poured his creative efforts into his company PgLang.

Kendrick and his business partner, Dave Free, have been busy, cranking out music videos with Baby Keem, film projects, artist signings, and brand partnerships (i.e., Calvin Klein). On Monday, October 30, they announced their latest venture: the Light Phone, their collaboration with Lang.

pgLang, in partnership with tech company Light, will release 250 Light Phone II phones that aim to reduce users’ screen time, described as: “A premium minimal phone designed to be used as little as possible.”

According to Light’s website, the device will not feature social media applications, email, or an internet browser. But it will contain essential phone functions such as phone calls, text messaging, and hotspot capabilities. The devices will be exclusively available for purchase on November 2 via the pgLang official website.

In a statement, the three spoke about the inspiration behind the product. “As humans, we’ve become habitually overwhelmed, unconsciously opening and re-opening smartphone apps,” the note read. “Part of the ethos at pgLang is to embrace the present with less distractions. Built with the essential utility of our modern smartphones without the distractions, the Light Phone II is ‘just a phone.’”

Watch the official commercial above.