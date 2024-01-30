When Eminem isn’t unabashedly throwing his support behind the Detroit Lions, the “Doomsday Pt. 2” rapper is shaking things up in the booth.

In the past few months, Eminem has done things like show off his award-winning lyrical skills on a posthumous Juice WRLD track. But fans are craving more. A viral rumor suggests that one could be in the works. Alas, during a phone call with DJ Whoo Kid on January 28, Eminem responded to rumors that he and 50 Cent are secretly working on a joint album.

“Where’d that come from?” he said. “I don’t know whose idea that was, but that’s crazy.”

Although Eminem shut down the whispers of a collaborative project, he went on to add that he’s open to it. “Whatever he needs from me, I’m here,” he said. “That sh*t would be crazy. An album with me and him.”

Last year, Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz dropped CollegeGrove 2. Meek Mill and Rick Ross came together for Too Good To Be True. So, there’s a lane wide open and eager to hear Eminem and 50 Cent exchange bars.

Listen to the full interview above.

