Eminem will be co-producing a new documentary called Stans through his Shady Films company, which will focus on the rise in intense fandoms when it comes to music. The title creatively pulls inspiration from the rapper’s song, “Stan,” which popularized the term for an obsessed fan — or stalker plus fan.

It will be directed by Steven Leckart and be released later this year, according to Variety.

Stans has specifically been described as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”

“Stans will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics,” Eminem’s manager, Stuart Rosenberg, and Stuart Parr shared in a joint statement. “This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

“Paul Rosenberg and I have known each other since my days on MTV’s TRL, a show that was driven by the power of fandom, bringing artists and their fans together,” Tony DiSanto, the CEO of Diga Studios, added. “So when he told me about the idea for this film, it felt like we had come full circle. Stans will explore the complex relationship between fame and super fandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most Iconic artists, Eminem, his music, and, especially, his most extreme fans.”

As of right now, an official release date for Eminem’s Stans documentary has yet to be announced.