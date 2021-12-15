Although Eminem‘s daughter Hailie is the one who usually gets most of the attention in connection with her famous dad (owing to his lyrical references to her throughout his catalog and indirectly sparking the feud between Em and Machine Gun Kelly a few years ago), today, her sister Alaina Scott gets some of the shine as she announces her engagement to her boyfriend of seven years, Matt Moeller. Posting to Instagram, she wrote, “this moment. this life. yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”

Eminem adopted Alaina after gaining custody from her mother, Dawn Scott — the twin sister of Em’s ex-wife Kim — when Dawn died in 2016. Em noted that he’d had full custody of Alaina since at least 2004, telling Rolling Stone in an interview that year, “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.” Like Hailie, Alaina has also received lyrical shout-outs from her adoptive father, as on the 2004 Encore single “Mockingbird”: “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”