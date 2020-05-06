If a hip-hop fan chose to argue that Eminem is the best rapper of all time, they would certainly have a strong case. Naturally, Eminem, who has been a prominent member of the hip-hop community for decades now, has his own thoughts on that debate. More specifically, he recently revealed which rapper he believes just may be “the greatest songwriter” ever.

Eminem has been hosting a SiriusXM show where he brings his “Music To Be Quarantined By” playlist on the air. On a recent broadcast, he was introducing Tupac’s song “If I Die Tonight,” and he said of the rap legend:

“This next song is from an artist I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time. Debate what you want about emcee skills and all that, because he had that, too. But this is one of them songs by Tupac that, to me, he was showing you, ‘I can write heartfelt sh*t and I can write lyrical crazy sh*t, too.’ ‘They say p*ssy and paper is poetry, power and pistols. Plottin’ on murdering muthaf*ckas ‘fore they get you.’ Like, the play on the P-words and all that sh*t and how he was doing it was so crazy. Mixed with the feel that Tupac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, ‘Can you feel me?!’ Because you felt ‘Pac. You can’t just listen to ‘Pac: You feel ‘Pac. If you listen to him, you gon’ feel him. But anyways, this is Tupac, ‘If I Die Tonight.'”

Listen to Eminem make the case for Tupac below.