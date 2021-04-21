Pete Davidson delivered one of Saturday Night Live‘s more memorable music-adjacent moments from recent months when he impersonated Eminem for a PS5-themed parody of “Stan” back in December. He revived his Eminem parody in March when he once again adapted an Eminem song to be about a relevant cultural topic, this time transforming “Without Me” into a song about NFTs with help from Jack Harlow. Now Eminem himself has offered a response to the latest sketch while also teasing a related new venture.

On Monday, Eminem shared a video of the sketch and simply added a thinking emoji. That turned out to be a set-up for a tweet yesterday, which completed the emoji narrative with a lightbulb symbol. That was tagged onto a Tweet Eminem shared from NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway, which reveals that Eminem is set to sell an NFT on the platform. It’s not clear yet exactly what Eminem is selling, but whatever it is, it will be available on Sunday, April 25.

Meanwhile, Eminem pulled off an impressive feat recently: “‘Till I Collapse” has eclipsed one billion Spotify streams, making it the first ever non-single to do so.

