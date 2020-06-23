Eminem has spent a good portion of this year and last celebrating the 20-year anniversaries of The Slim Shady LP and The Marshall Mathers LP, which came out in 1999 and 2000, respectively. Em has commemorated the albums by sharing remastered videos, releasing expanded editions, dropping new merch, and more. Eminem fans know that 2020 is also the anniversary of another seminal work from the rapper: A few days ago marked the tenth anniversary of Eminem’s 2020 album Recovery.

On June 18, the exact date of the album’s decade milestone, Em shared a 30-second teaser video that showed off famous highlights from the album (“Not Afraid,” “Love The Way You Lie,” etc.), but didn’t offer much info beyond noting, “more coming Monday!” Well, Monday has come and gone, and last night, Eminem revealed his plan: He has released a run of anniversary merch, which is only available for an extremely limited time.

The merch went up for sale at 6 p.m. ET last night, and will only be available until 6 p.m. ET today. Available are two different long-sleeve t-shirts: A white one themed after “Not Afraid” and a black one with Recovery imagery, Both of them have Eminem’s name running the length of the right sleeve.

