An Eminem Spokesperson Responds To The Rapper’s Leaked Rihanna Assault Lyric

Eminem’s lyrics have been making headlines lately. It was recently revealed that the Secret Service once investigated Eminem over lyrics about Donald and Ivanka Trump. More recently, a leak of an Eminem collaboration with Joyner Lucas, titled “What If I Was Gay?,” surfaced. In recent days, more unreleased Eminem lyrics have leaked, and yesterday morning, a full reference track for “Things Get Worse” found its way online.

A different version of Eminem’s verse appeared on B.O.B.’s 2011 track of the same name, but in this early version (recorded during the sessions for 2009’s Relapse), Eminem raps about Chris Brown’s 2009 assault on Rihanna. He goes as far as taking Brown’s side on the situation: “I’m not playing Rihanna / Where’d you get the VD at? / Let me add my two cents / Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down, too.”

Now, Dennis Dennehy, AEG Presents chief communications officer and Eminem spokesperson, has offered a statement about the leak, telling XXL, “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

Rihanna and Eminem have indeed enjoyed a strong professional relationship over the past decade. The two have collaborated a number of times, most notably on the No. 1 singles “Love The Way You Lie” and “Monster” (both of which were released after 2009). They also co-headlined the brief “The Monster Tour” in August 2014.

