Eminem Lyrics About Donald And Ivanka Trump Sparked A Secret Service Investigation

On Eminem’s “The Ringer,” from his 2018 album Kamikaze, he suggests that he was interviewed by the Secret Service, as he raps, “‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'” It turns out that there is truth behind these lyrics: Buzzfeed News obtained 40 pages of documents that prove the Secret Service did in fact speak with Eminem, in regards to his “threatening lyrics” about Donald and Ivanka Trump.

In the documents, the Secret Service notes that Revival track “Framed” features Eminem “exhibiting inappropriate behavior,” and that on the song, he “threatens protectee.” Near the start of the second verse of “Framed,” Eminem raps, “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard / But dog, how the f*ck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?” Also, during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, Eminem’s verse was all about Donald Trump, and it concludes, “The rest of America, stand up! / We love our military, and we love our country / But we f*ckin’ hate Trump!” Both songs were discussed during the Secret Service’s conversation with Eminem.

The documents note that on December 15, 2017 (the day Revival was released), “a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.” The documents say that the “concerned citizen” was a TMZ employee.

Eminem recently celebrated his 47th birthday, and he even received a funny message from the actor who played Stan in his “Stan” video.