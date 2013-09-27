Eminem’s Childhood Home In Detroit Can Be Yours For Just One Dollar

Good news, music fans. If you’re currently in the market for a house that a superstar icon grew up in but can’t quite swing the $500,000 that Kurt Cobain’s mom is asking for their old bungalow in Aberdeen, Washington, you might be able to purchase Eminem’s childhood home for less money than it takes to eat at Taco Bell. According to the Detroit Free Press, the home that graced the cover of “The Marshall Mathers LP” is one of many run down and “burned out” houses on Detroit’s east die that is up for auction. Although, I’m sure the others don’t have quite as interesting histories.

As of last week, the house had a minimum bid of $1 on it, but it’s more than likely that nobody interested in it or the other houses knows (or cares) that Eminem once lived in it.

Michigan Land Bank Executive Director Kim Homan said the home is one of 4,000 addresses the Land Bank received last year from the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office after the addresses failed to sell for a minimum bid of $500 at auction. The website Zillow.com lists the 767-square-foot bungalow’s worth at $32,675.

“In a case like this, if the property is blighted, or the whole neighborhood is blighted, it would be unusual to get a buyer,” Homan said. “Nobody knew it was Eminem’s home, either. But with the neighborhood being rough …”

One property owner in the area is hoping that Eminem will come home and invest in the neighborhood, which is a pleasant enough idea, but if he hasn’t done it by now, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

“It’s sad to see things like this, especially when you made it successful,” [Detroit property owner Rhonda Brown] said. “My little coins, I put together and try to give back. Why (can’t) millionaires … do that? One or two of us is not going to work. We need a load full of people who still have passion, still have love for Detroit.”

Again, it’s a beautiful idea in theory, but I’m not sure that Eminem’s all that concerned with giving money away at this point in his career. In fact, if “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” doesn’t do so well upon its November release, Eminem might want to buy his old home just in case.

