Viral rapper Erica Banks does not look good in this new leaked video from her Instagram Close Friends Story. The “Buss It” performer discussed going out to clubs, saying that her friends have to “look a certain way” or else they’re not accompanying her.

“If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” she said. “If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope!”

She continued, “It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on. She can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like b*tches gotta look a certain way to come.”

The internet has a lot to say about this controversial statement, whether that’s through ruthless digs fired at Banks, funny memes, or deeper conversations about the toxicity of this mindset.

Erica Banks saying she only wants to go out with women who look a certain way is not surprising to me. A lot of women feel that way. That’s why y’all don’t be having real friends just an aesthetic lol. — Yung M (@nottewmuch) September 20, 2022

Erica Banks got a lot to say for someone who was twerking on high school boys … she ain’t make no comment about that … she literally got her body done & she’s talking about women having “a look” 🥴🥴🥴 can we not 😒 — CLUB NINJA 🥷🏾 (@cookieekawaii) September 20, 2022

Erica Banks when it’s time to go to the club…. pic.twitter.com/klJcuSMe38 — Juju (@JuJuBreauxD) September 20, 2022

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.