Nelly Reacts To The Viral ‘Buss It’ Challenge: ‘Keep Doing It’

Up-and-coming rap phenomenon Erica Banks may have only signed her record deals with 1501 Certified Entertainment and 300 Entertainment recently, but the Dallas rapper has already made a huge splash on arrival with the viral “Buss It” challenge based on her single of the same name. The song, which samples Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot In Herre,” has become a staple on TikTok thanks to women who are using it as an excuse to get dressed up after a year of not having anywhere to go thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the use of his song as part of such a popular social media trend, the St. Louis superstar turned out to be pretty enthused. Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, Nelly addressed the popularity of the challenge and encouraged fans to continue propagating the quick-change, drop-down videos. “It’s dope,” he said. “Keep doing it.”

He elaborated that he does have a personal stake in its popularity thanks to the sample. “Obviously, I had to clear the record,” he pointed out. “I see the numbers adding up for me. It’s awesome!”

The “Buss It” challenge has only increased in popularity since it debuted on TikTok, with fellow stars like DaniLeigh, Gabrielle Union, Iggy Azalea, and more jumping on board to show off their takes. Meanwhile, burgeoning star Banks spoke with Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson about her viral hit, teasing what she’s got next and calling out men who say women only rap about sex.

