After teasing the project earlier this month, EST Gee finally dropped his new album, Mad last week. One of the instant standouts on Mad is “Kada’s Song” on which, EST Gee reflects on friendships gone wrong, while allowing his friend and collaborator, Kada, to shine.

“You ain’t been backstabbed if you can’t relate / Yeah I got mob ties that I’m not gon’ say / I done been baptized and still don’t pray / You don’t know how that feel moving through God’s will,” EST GEE and Kada rap-sing on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, EST Gee and Kada are seen in a red room, sitting on thrones, surrounded by fire.

Mad arrives just six months after his major label debut album, I Never Felt Nun. In an interview with XXL, EST Gee revealed he plans to drop projects consistently this year.

“I’m gonna drop my album again,” he said. “And then drop another album, and just keep dropping albums and then I’m gonna keep just getting bigger and bigger until it’s bigger than anything.”

In the meantime, you can check out the video for “Kada’s Song” above.

Mad is out now via CMG and Interscope. Find more information here.