Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig Hints At The Return Of His Anime Show ‘Neo Yokio’

#Netflix
02.11.18 4 weeks ago

Netflix

Ezra Koenig’s Netflix anime Neo Yokio came out last September and during his Beats 1 Radio Show, Time Crisis, the Vampire Weekend frontman teased the show’s return. A listener wrote in asking about the future of the show and Koenig cryptically responded, “All I’ll say is Neo‘s not dead.” No news of season two has officially been released, but Koenig’s response is encouraging.

Neo Yokio takes place in a futuristic, alternative timeline of New York City in which magicians are at the upper echelon of society and follows the protagonist Kaz Kaan, voiced by Jaden Smith. The show boasts a stacked roster of voice talent, including Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, Alexa Chung, Desus and Mero, and more. In its first season, Kaan, a vapid and wealthy “magistocrat,” has to balance his high-status life with his demon hunting duties.

Smith recently released his debut album Syre while Koenig has hinted at being at the final stages of finishing the latest Vampire Weekend album and follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, the tentatively titled Mitsubishi Macchiato. Vampire Weekend also recently announced its first live show in four years, set to take place at the UK festival End of the Road as a headlining act.

