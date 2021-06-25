The past year hasn’t been the best of times for Tory Lanez. The singer, who once spent heavy time within the mainstream R&B world, would see this popularity quickly vanish after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that the Canadian act shot her last July. The incident forced Megan to get surgery for her injuries while Tory was later hit with assault and gun charges. It also saw many fans across the music world rightfully turn their backs on the singer, and if you thought those ill feelings faded away a collection of tweets from them in response to a message from Tory has proven otherwise this week.

Tory revealed that he was recently involved in a car accident during an Uber ride in Sherman Oaks, California. “We almost just died,” he said about the matter to his followers. “We got into a car accident in a fu*kin’ Uber. Oh my gosh, bro.”

In a later tweet, he added, “It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us.” After fans caught wind of the news about Tory’s car accident as well as his suspicions about it, many decided that giving him a taste of his own medicine was a better move than sending get well wishes.

Was yall there to see the accident in the car that he was supposedly in? Gotta hear both sides before we jump to conclusions. https://t.co/umlGaN1Vt3 — Sesali Thee Authoress (@BadFatBlackGirl) June 24, 2021

is the car good? https://t.co/FXW6ucrpOX — ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) June 24, 2021

i’m on the cars side! we don’t know everything that happened https://t.co/Tg6Os6bMkZ — b*nta 🧋🪴 (@blkhottieinc) June 24, 2021

One person wrote, “Was yall there to see the accident in the car that he was supposedly in? Gotta hear both sides before we jump to conclusions.” This of course is a reference to Tory denying that he shot Megan and going as far as to question the validity of her claims. Many other fans would share similar responses to the car accident news. Another asked, “Is the car good?” while a third person wrote, “I’m on the cars side! we don’t know everything that happened.”

You can read more responses from fans below.

Need to see an X-ray of the car first https://t.co/vA8z1QIm2X — ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) June 24, 2021

Idk I think he’s lying about being in a car accident. We should hear both sides https://t.co/wZMDVCn65X — 𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊 ✰ (@hauntedwoman) June 24, 2021

idk i think he doing it for attention lowkey, like we gotta hear the other side of the story first https://t.co/MZJxsyq88v — hmmm (@fuckdababy) June 24, 2021

waiting to hear the car’s side of the story https://t.co/fl1X0wekHI — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) June 24, 2021

I need to hear the car’s side of the story https://t.co/mt7ApELM7g — Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) June 24, 2021

I need to hear both sides and also see all the police paperwork on the full investigation. I don’t want to jump to conclusions https://t.co/jzHQwGRdW0 — Bonita AppleBelly (@BApplebelly) June 24, 2021

Hhmm ion know. Gotta hear both sides. He might have provoked the other driver https://t.co/iTcJgkcjYk — Sir Howard-Maximoff II (@YesMrHoward) June 24, 2021

I need to hear both sides https://t.co/5BIZqob9cA — The Henny Hashira (@Supreme_Khy) June 24, 2021

Thought baby seats were supposed to safe… https://t.co/o8CqTiEVPF — handsome hephaestus 🐇🇹🇹 (@TheSocaWarrior) June 24, 2021

Megan The Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.