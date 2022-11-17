During a recent interview, Kelly Rowland once again found herself being compared to Beyoncé. Despite having a successful career, people won’t let her escape the pop star’s shadow, and fans are tired.

Rowland stopped by Hot 97, along with Marsai Martin, to chat with hosts Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenburg, and Laura Stylez about their upcoming film, Fantasy Football, which is set to debut later this month via Paramount+. During the broadcast, Rosenburg decided to take the conversation on a different route — well, actually not all that different — asking Rowland to speak on her ability to “play second to Beyoncé.

And that’s when it all went to hell and a handbasket.

“Everyone who gets in the entertainment business gets into to be the man,” he said. “[For example] just me working with Ebro, my ego has to be in check.”

It gets worse.

“And you happen to be standing next to the brightest light on planet Earth,” he continued. “You think Big Boi from Outkast has it tough being next to Andre, and you’re with Beyoncé. Not only did you not fight it, but it also seems you like you really love the position you were in.”

Rowland offered the most incredible response: “Light attracts light, and I am light. So I am a beautiful brown shining light. I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s,” she said. ” I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that shows how dim they are of themselves.”

Rowland has also had a career spanning nearly two decades, selling over 40 million records in her solo work along with being the first Destiny’s Child member to achieve a Billboard Hot 100 hit and a worldwide number-one single, with”Dilemma” featuring Nelly, and win a Grammy Award as a solo artist.

It’s time to stop comparing. And fans agree.

“Kelly Rowland is a grown woman with her own career, her own accolades, and her own dreams,” one person tweeted. “Pls stop asking her about Beyoncé every time you talk to her.”

“Kelly called him out to his face & he still didn’t get it,” another person wrote. “Even, Marsai Martin caught it. Outside of Destiny’s Child, Thee Kelly Rowland is an international superstar, actress, author & businesswoman! She’s been in this industry 25+ years & in 2022 you’re still comparing?”

