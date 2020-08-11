Drake is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest recording artists of the past decade. He’s racked up accolades, attention, and awards and he puts the discourse in a stranglehold just about anytime he so much as sneezes in public. But where does he rank against some of the big names of yesteryear? According to Fat Joe, Drake’s pretty high up there; during a recent Instagram Live chat with Rick Ross, Joe compared to Drake to one of the biggest artists of all time: Michael Jackson.

While discussing Drake and Rick Ross’ longstanding and lucrative working relationship, Joe snuck in the commentary as almost an aside. “What’s this relationship between you and Drake?” he wondered, pointing out how anyone else getting ahold of the Canadian star is just about impossible. “Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time… What is the true relationship with Drake? He loves you!”

Ross opines that Drake’s love for him is genuine and that this stems from the fact Ross never “little homied the young n****s coming up. When Drake was just getting on the team being in Miami, needed a record… I move for him the same way I move for [Lil Wayne].”

Watch Fat Joe and Rick Ross discuss their relationships with Drake above.