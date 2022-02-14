As the fallout from Joe Rogan’s racial slur scandal continues to settle, another famous podcaster with a similar name still has words for the controversial comedian/host. During a recent livestream on Instagram, Fat Joe addressed the comedian’s faux pas, as well as the backlash that it incurred, calling Rogan a “piece of sh*t” but explaining why he wouldn’t join the slew of musicians removing their music from Spotify in protest.

“Shoutout to everyone that’s better than me and taking their music off of Spotify,” he said. “I’m not, because all my people know Joe do charity, Joe will open a business in the hood and give out jobs, Joe will give computers to the school, but Joe got to get to his bag. Joe ain’t crazy.”

However, he did question the platform for continuing to host the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, for which it paid $100 million for the exclusive hosting rights in 2020. “Spotify is made up of Black music, whether it’s R&B, whether it’s rap, trap, reggaeton, all that fall in there,” Fat Joe pointed out. “Because our music is on that platform, and they make their money from Black people, do you think it should be allowed for a guy to be talking racist sh*t on their platform?”

The artists who removed their music in protest include Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and more.