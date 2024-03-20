The annual Festival d’été de Quebec unveiled the lineup for 2024, with no shortage of talented acts. This year, Post Malone, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, 50 Cent, Nickleback, Zac Brown Band, Mötley Crüe, The Offspring, and more will be headlining the festival when it runs from July 4 to 14.

Other performers on this year’s stacked bill include Carly Rae Jepsen, Uproxx cover star Ava Max, Rise Against, Killer Mike, Jessie Murph, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Seether, Nas, Mt. Joy, Killswitch Engage, Ben Howard, and many more genre-spanning acts.

Tickets for the Festival d’été de Quebec are currently on sale now. The General Admission pass started at CA $150 (about $110 US) but is currently sold out. Those interested in attending will have the chance to purchase other ticket tiers starting on April 4 at noon.

The Silver Front Stage Zone pass starts at $560 ($413 US) and includes closer access to the stage, along with “exclusive bathrooms.” The Bell Signature Zone pass starts at $640 ($472 US), providing a top-of-stand view of the Bell Stage.

The Gold Stage Front Zone ticket starts at $970 ($715 US). This includes access to the viewing area directly in front of the Bell Stage. Finally, there are single-day tickets through Jardin Air Canada that start at $75 ($55 US) and will increase in price, depending on which day and headliner you choose.

For additional information, visit the Festival d’été de Quebec’s website.

