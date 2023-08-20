At every concert and public appearance, Post Malone has a charming glow — proof that his sobriety and weight loss journey has been a success. During his August 8 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Malone elaborated upon the change in his physical appearance.

During the chat, Malone attributed his over 60-pound weight loss to one simple dietary modification: quitting soda and reducing his sugar intake. “Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad. [But if] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” he said.

Malone’s said his decision to cut off the beloved drink was because, as he put it on social media, “I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better. So I can be around for a long time for this little angel.” Malone and his fiancée reportedly welcomed their baby girl in May 2022.

In April, fans grew concerned about Malone’s weight loss, alleging that it resulted from drug use. However, Malone shut down the rumors, writing, “Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs. I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing and have never felt healthier.”

Watch the full interview above.