While Fivio Foreign has had a big year, which came with releasing his major label debut album, B.I.B.L.E., as well as collaborating with the likes of Nicki Minaj, City Girls, and more, he is well aware of the issues that accompany everyday life. This is evident in his latest track.

“I feel like I’m blessed with a big excitement / And then I worked through the pain, I ain’t into cryin’ / They said it was hard, they ain’t even lyin’ / How you winnin’, you ain’t even tryin’,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

In the video, he is seen dealing with the highs of fame, as clips of him at parties, interviews, and in luxury homes play throughout. However, he is also seen balancing fame with the role of the family man, as he takes care of his young son.

Fivio has quickly become one of the leaders of Brooklyn’s drill music scene. In an interview with Complex, he noted his confidence in the genre’s longevity.

“It’s big,” Fivio said about drill. “No other genre is growing faster than drill. I feel like so many artists want to be a part of the drill scene. I appreciate all of the artists that are reaching out to it.”

Check out the video for “Sicc & Tired” above.