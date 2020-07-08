Young M.A. Prays For Serenity In Fivio Foreign’s ‘Move Like A Boss Video’

While the world at large continues to mourn the loss of drill vanguard Pop Smoke, his contemporary and collaborator Fivio Foreign has picked up the torch for the nascent subgenre. The Brooklyn newcomer recruits one of his hometown’s vets to provide a stunner of a verse over another drill banger for his latest single. Young M.A. may not be native to the drill scene, but her choppy, punchline-ridden flow is the perfect complement to Fivio’s on “Move Like A Boss.”

Produced by Non Native, Bordeaux, and Saint Cardona, “Move Like A Boss” features an archetypical drill beat with rumbling, dub-step-esque bass drops, scattered, warring snares, and ghostly choral vocals, occasionally punctuated with the sound of a gunshot. However, all those sinister-sounding theatrics are merely the backdrop to the real action: the menacing, nihilistic bars describing Brooklyn’s underground scene of violence and bravado.

“N****s will give you a dap then shoot at your back with the same hand,” Fivio barks on his verse. “I’m well in tune with the mayhem, but I still walked out a great man.” Meanwhile, M.A., just a couple of years removed from her own encounters with street life, isn’t about to endanger the bag. “I pray I don’t see an enemy,” she drawls. “Woo-sah, serenity.”

“Move Like A Boss” is reportedly the third single from Fivio’s upcoming debut album, tentatively titled “B.I.B.L.E.” He’s also fresh off his own run of high-profile co-signs, including Drake’s “Demons” on Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Lil Tjay’s “Zoo York” video, and his own “Big Drip” remix, which features Lil Baby and Quavo.

Watch Fivio Foreign’s “Move Like A Boss” video with Young M.A. above.