After appearing on renowned producer Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” remix last month alongside Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty, Young MA released the video for her song “My Hitta” from her debut album Herstory In The Making. The song is the 18th track on the album, which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart last month. The video is directed by Marc Diamond, who has also shot videos for Future, YFN Lucci, and Casanova.

In the video, a flash-forward scene of Young MA shooting a police officer takes up the first two minutes. The events leading up to the shooting play out during the remainder of the video. Other scenes show Young MA smoking, getting her hair braided, and driving around with her romantic interest. The two stop at a house, packing items up into a bag and consoling each other before the video skips back to the scene of the two and the officer. While we now know why the two were pulled over, it’s revealed that the police capture Young MA and her lady friend as the video ends.

Before releasing Herstory In The Making, Young Ma ramped up anticipation for her debut album freestyling for Funk Flex.

Watch Young Ma’s ‘My Hitta’ video in the clip above.