Those darn Zoomers love hijacking millennial hits. The latest to give the prior generation’s musical faves a spin is Flo Milli, who samples Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” in her boastful, flirty new single, “Hot Box.” Going a step further, she also pays homage to the early-aughts classic with the accompanying music video, which sees Flo Milli as the driver/proprietor of an ice cream truck selling — what else? — delicious milkshakes with the help of a pair of seductive servers. Flo herself jumps out to show off her ‘fit, a super-short jean skirt and ultra low-cut camisole top, looking like she stepped out of a time machine from the 2000s.

“Milkshake” isn’t the only past hit she’s remixed lately. In July, she dropped a “FloMix” of Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” joining a long list of rappers who’ve contributed their own vocal takes to Wayne’s smash. Earlier that month, she tackled Bay Area legend Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle.” (Incidentally, she’s the second artist to sample “Milkshake” in as many years — hopefully, Kelis won’t be as upset with her as she was with Beyoncé.)

More recently, she dropped a new single, “Fruit Loop,” ahead of announcing her third studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, which will presumably complete the trilogy of Ho, Why Is You Here? and You Still Here, Ho? Give that lady points for consistency. While “Hot Box” might not appear on Fine Ho, Stay, it’ll certainly help keep her on rap fans’ radars as she rolls out the completion of the hat trick.

Watch Flo Milli’s “Hot Box” video above.