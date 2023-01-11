Flo Rida is always thriving. Since the release of his hit “Low,” which he wrote in less than an hour, he’s been unstoppable. His success has brought him many opportunities, including a partnership with the energy drink brand Celsius. However, it looks like that went south.

According to Vibe, the rapper’s team is suing Celsius for breach of contract, unpaid royalties, exclusion from stock options, and more. They’re seeking over $30,000 in damages because of a breach in 2014 and 2016 when they had endorsement agreements. His team claims the company didn’t honor the guaranteed royalties and stock options.

“Even Celsius’ top management publicly recognized that the partnership between Flo Rida and Celsius accelerated the introduction of the Celsius brand to millions around the world and allowed Celsius to finally succeed at new levels,” the lawsuit reads.

About collaboration, Flo Rida said in a 2017 interview with Uproxx, “I’m always looking to be innovative. Looking for that new person that is as passionate as I am about the music. First and foremost, hats off to all the artists that I’ve worked with going back to my first album, from Lil Wayne to T-Pain and all the DJs like DJ Montay who did the “Low” record. Working with Will.i.am, working with Timbaland, Birdman, the list goes on.”