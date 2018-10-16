Florence Welch is a big-time performer. During Florence And The Machine’s live shows, she really belts it out as she prances and runs around the stage, making the most of the space afforded to her. She’s certainly one of the most boisterous band leaders around today, and yet, during the band’s Tiny Desk performance, she admitted that she’s a bit shy.

“I’m sorry I’m shy,” she said after looking down or keeping her eyes mostly shut for the set openers “June” and “Patricia,” both from this year’s album High As Hope. “If this was a big gig, I’d probably be climbing all over here and running around.”

Even though the setting and instrumentation were intimate, the performance was still big, because that’s just how Florence And The Machine songs are. The energy is in the composition, and Welch is a gigantic performer regardless of the environment. The band closed their three-song set with “Ship To Wreck,” which again succeeded in translating an epic song into a more intimate and organic environment than is typical for them.

Watch Florence And The Machine’s Tiny Desk performance above, and revisit our review of High As Hope here.

High As Hope is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.