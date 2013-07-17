Florida Congressman Trey Radel Live Tweeted His Review Of Jay-Z’s ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’

You can say what you want about Florida Congressman Trey Radel, that he’s a TV anchor-turned-politician with tricks up his sleeves or that he’s just a guy who understands the blue collar woes, but there’s one thing that you definitely can’t say about him – that he doesn’t know his hip hop. The 37-year old representative of Florida’s 19th congressional district took some time away from Tweeting about political business as usual to give his followers his honest, song-by-song breakdown of Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail on Twitter.
And if you were thinking about calling him out for being a fraud or accusing him of having one of his younger aides write these Tweets, know that he will respond and prove that he knows his stuff.
Also, this is my favorite Tweet…
¡Dale! indeed, congressman.
awesome.
Who was asking this guy for his opinion on Jay Z’s album?
I like to think it was his old white constituents in Naples.
I would be ok if Rep. Radel started a Congressional investigation into the horrific ‘FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt’.
Florida is doubling down on making sure that, with the impending loss of Burn Notice, everyone knows it’s still a terrible place.
This guy is my congressman (well, not personally, but where I live) and he’s actually not a dope. He’s done more than just read the words on the ‘Prompter, even if he is a bit of a “talking points” conservative.