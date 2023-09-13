Sometimes, an artist is just a perfect fit for a brand collaboration. Ice Spice now finds herself in such a situation: Her performing name sounds like a tasty frozen drink and her fan base is known as the Munchkins, which makes her an ideal fit for Dunkin’. She teased a link-up with the coffee and donut chain earlier this week, and now all has been revealed.

A new Dunkin’ ad starring Ice Spice and Ben Affleck just aired during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (September 12). In the commercial, Affleck and Ice Spice discuss how they’re going to come up with a name for a new Dunkin’ drink based on the rapper, but it all seems pretty obvious to Ice Spice.

A press release notes the beverage, dubbed the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, “blends its smooth, creamy Frozen Coffee with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.” The beverage will be available at Dunkin’ locations starting on September 13.

Ice Spice said in the release, “I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl! Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’, also noted, “Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer. The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink!”